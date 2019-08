Carroll: The No Bad News Zone is so nice, sometimes it lulls people to dreamland

As you may know, I have written a couple of books. Among the most enjoyable experiences to come out of those efforts were multiple visits to churches and clubs to tell my stories and to peddle books. As I prepare another book (or two), I still accept every invitation I can to visit with folks, and talk to them eye to eye.

After all, reporting the news on TV each day can get you down. Unfortunately, much of the news is negative, and seems to be getting more so each day. When I tell my “live” audiences they are about to hear a news guy speak for 30 minutes, without mentioning Trump, Obama, Clinton, climate change or immigration, everyone applauds. I think they need a break from it too. So, most of my presentation is humorous, or at least that's the goal.