Clemons: Thanks to those who made this year great

Can you believe it? We’re halfway through December now. It won’t be long before Santa makes his way down the chimney — or, if you’re me and haven’t been good, the Anthracite Fairy weighs down my stocking.

This time of year, we in the journalism business get nostalgic, thinking of what we’ve covered in the past 12 months. There’s a double shot of looking back this time around, as we take stock of a decade that has flown by, full of both personal and professional milestones and significant news stories.