Murphy, Aaron starred for doing it the right way

I don't usually write about sports, but since the Atlanta Braves are having such a terrific year, let’s have some fun. As a fan of the Braves ever since they moved south, here are my 10 all-time favorites:

10. Ozzie Albies: For several years, I watched Jose Altuve, an undersized superstar second baseman for the Houston Astros, and wondered, why can’t the Braves get somebody like that? They had gone through several second basemen, and none lived up to their promise. When Albies was called up to the major leagues, he started strong, but I didn’t get my hopes up. I never said it out loud, but I thought to myself, he could be our Jose Altuve. He did. His enthusiasm for the game is unparalleled. Thankfully, he will be a Brave for a very long time.