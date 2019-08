Jones: Corruption should not be ignored because of party affiliation

Since the late 1980s, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has been at the center of allegations of corruption, bribery and improper handling of the procurement process.

In order to address these well-publicized issues, I sponsored Senate Bill 131, the “Georgia Major Airport Authority Act,” which would create a state authority to oversee the operation of the airport. SB 131 is the result of recommendations passed unanimously by the 13-member, bipartisan airport study committee which met during the 2018 interim. Their recommendation to transfer the responsibility of the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to an authority that mirrors the structure of the Georgia World Congress Center Authority and the Georgia Ports Authority is the primary language in SB 131.