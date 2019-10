Carroll: A veteran of the gas wars learns why prices spike — and why they're slower to fall

I have a history with gas. I mean the kind you put into your car’s tank. In my youth, I was a gas pump jockey, before I became a radio disc jockey, or a TV news jockey.

You see, in an effort to get me off the couch, my dad offered to pay me 2 cents per gallon for the gas I pumped at our family store. We had three pumps, back when you could say “Exxon” without thinking “Valdez” or “oil spill.” I was the guy who “put a tiger in your tank!”