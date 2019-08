Football Previews: Rivalry renewed

A win or a clean bill of health? You’d likely get different answers if you quizzed the players and coaches at Loganville and Monroe Area this week as they prepare for their annual grudge match at Red Devils Stadium on Friday night.

Given the nature of the rivalry, the players will no doubt approach the showdown like a do-or-die playoff game. On the other hand, the coaches, taking a more pragmatic approach, would probably take a loss if it meant they left the field without losing a starter for an extended time.