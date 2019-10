Social Circle 20, Clarkston 18: Goats get got

For both Social Circle and Clarkston, it had been a rough season, the two teams coming into the contest 1-4 and 0-6, respectively, and both teams came in playing hard, trying to capture a win.

The game kicked off early in Hallford Stadium in DeKalb County with a 5:15 start, and the game was plagued by early miscues as the Angoras fumbled the opening kickoff and Social Circle recovered the ball at the Clarkston 40 yard line. Seven plays later, kicker Ryan Wanek booted a 28-yard field goal for the first points of the game.