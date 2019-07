Johnson: Coaches can play a big role in a team’s success

The game is all about the players. And yet, among the more intriguing aspects of the upcoming high school football season in Walton County will be the men on the sidelines.

The head honcho can have a major impact on the success of a program. Look no further than Monroe Area as a prime example. The Hurricanes endured a three-year slump, winning just seven games from 2014-2016 before Kevin Reach stepped in and immediately turned the program around.