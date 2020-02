Football: Humphreys out at Loganville

Mike Humphreys has been relieved of his duties as head football coach at Loganville High School. Humphreys confirmed the change by phone Thursday morning.

Humphreys was 27-29 in five seasons with the Red Devils including an 8-3 season and trip to the playoffs in 2015 and a 9-3 season and the school first playoff win since 1991 in 2016. However, Loganville struggled under Humphreys the past three seasons finishing 2-8 in 2017, 5-7 in 2018 and 3-8 this past fall.