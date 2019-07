Johnson: Stadium option for titles could have been better

It’s not something we’ve ever had to worry about here in Walton County, but in case it ever does come up, I’d like to get this resolved now.

Apparently Arthur Blank is so hard up for money that he can’t find a way to make his domed football palace in Atlanta affordable for the Georgia High School Association to host its football state championship games. Left scrambling to find an economically feasible spot to stage its most popular event later this year, the state’s prep sports governing body settled on Georgia State Stadium.