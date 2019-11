Loganville 35, Johnson of Gainesville 14: Good Knight!

Good Knight

Loganville flexed on Johnson of Gainesville on Friday, picking up a 35-14 victory to close out the 2019 high school football season. Showing their strength at Red Devil Stadium were, from left, J.B. Seay (1), Chase Ransom (50), Neto Okpala (8), Cameron Williams (7) and Evan Vaughan. They’ll get a chance to keep up the fun with a trip to the state playoffs next week at Riverwood.