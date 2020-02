Baseball: Social breaks in young squad in 2020

With a new head coach and some new faces coming through the program, Social Circle baseball is in a major transition phase heading into the 2020 season.

The Redskins have made the Elite Eight the past two years in a row, but six senior graduated and just four starters return in 2020. Social Circle also lost its head coach when hall of famer Danny Blue retired, opening the door for former Rockdale County head coach Kevin Dawkins to take over the reins.