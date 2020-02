Athletics: Local schools stay fairly clean in recent GHSA fines report

Nearly $150,000 worth of fines have been collected by the Georgia High School Association from its member schools so far during the 2019-2020 school year, the association revealed early last week.

The GHSA released its monthly newsletter at the beginning of the February and towards the end of Dr. Robin Hines’ directors’ report, he noted the GHSA would be releasing statistics that showed a rise in unsportsmanlike, misconduct and rules clinic violations amongst its member schools including those in Walton County.