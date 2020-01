Wrestling: ’Skins, Grove headed to state

So much for thinking Social Circle might not even make it the state duals tournament this year to have a shot at defending its five-time state duals title.

The Redskins lost five seniors to graduation, a state placer and another state qualifier before the season, leaving head coach Randy Prater worried about how his team would fare against a Elbert County squad that returned nearly everyone and Banks and Oglethorpe County teams that also returned strong lineups in one of the toughest wrestling areas in the state.