Softball: GWA finishes 3rd in state tournament

A heart-breaking loss to Mount de Sales Friday night spelled one of the worst-case scenarios for the George Walton Academy softball team during the Georgia High School Association state championship tournament.

GWA fell 2-1 to Mount de Sales, which went on to win the Class A-Private state title, Friday evening on a walk-off single in extra innings. The loss set up a showdown with No. 1 ranked Wesleyan in the loser’s bracket with the winner advancing to the state championship where they would need to defeat Mount de Sales twice to claim the state title.