Softball: Lady Devils ‘Starting from scratch’ in 2019

Despite heavy losses to graduation, the Loganville Lady Devils are looking to have another successful softball season this fall.

The Lady Devils finished the 2018 season as the Class AAAAA state runner-up, falling to Locust Grove in the championship game last October in Columbus. The core of the runner-up team has graduated including starting pitchers Emily Buck (Georgia State) and Caitlyn Canady (Columbus State), slugger Grayson Cruce (Virginia Tech), catcher Lauren Sommerer (Georgia College) and outfielder Kinley Stewart (Georgia Tech). In all the Lady Devils lost 10 seniors to graduation heading in to the 2019 season.