Football: Lions race to early region lead

LCA runs over Creekside for second victory of the season

Posted: Saturday, August 31, 2019 12:12 am | Updated: 12:13 am, Sat Aug 31, 2019.

Preston Towns | Correspondent

LOGANVILLE — According to Loganville Christian Academy’s head coach, “It was an ugly game but we’ll take the win.”

Patrick Stewart was talking about the 23-8 win over region foe Creekside Christian Academy to improve the Lions to 2-0.

Posted in on Saturday, August 31, 2019 12:12 am.

