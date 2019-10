Clarke Central 56, Walnut Grove 3: Clarke routs WG in one half

ATHENS — Clarke Central (5-3, 2-1 8-AAAAA) dismantled Walnut Grove (0-8, 0-3 8-AAAAA) 56-3 in a game that was all but over at halftime. Walnut Grove kicked a field goal on the game’s first possession but did not score again. Clarke Central scored 49 unanswered points in the remaining 20 minutes of the first half, including three touchdowns in a little less than three minutes.