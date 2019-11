High school athletics: GHSA announces reclassification assignments

The Georgia High School Association announced new classification assignments on Tuesday, and while some schools are moving up or down depending on their enrollment, all five of Walton County’s current GHSA members are staying put in their respective classifications while Loganville Christian joins the fray in A-Private.

Loganville and Walnut Grove will continue to reside in Class AAAAA, Monroe Area in Class AAA and George Walton in Class A-Private. Social Circle managed to not to fall victim to the 2.0 multiplier for out of district students and will stay in Class AA for the next two years.