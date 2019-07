Fowler: The home run derby this year was truly insane

If you tuned in to watch the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby on Monday night, go ahead and log that into your memory banks as one of the greatest home run derbies you’ll ever watch.

Up until Monday the record for home runs hit in any round of the derby was 28 by Josh Hamilton in 2008. It was an astounding feat that no one even came close to again until 2016 when Giancarlo Stanton hit 24 in the opening round against Robinson Cano.