Baseball: ’Canes ranked No. 6 in state

After getting off to the hottest start in years, pollsters are starting to take note of Monroe Area baseball.
The Hurricanes are ranked sixth in Class AAA in the latest Atlanta Journal Constitution rankings compiled by Score Atlanta.
Posted: Friday, February 28, 2020 2:44 pm | Updated: 3:00 pm, Fri Feb 28, 2020.
After getting off to the hottest start in years, pollsters are starting to take note of Monroe Area baseball.
The Hurricanes are ranked sixth in Class AAA in the latest Atlanta Journal Constitution rankings compiled by Score Atlanta.
Posted in Sports, Monroe Area on Friday, February 28, 2020 2:44 pm. Updated: 3:00 pm.
© Copyright 2020, WaltonTribune.com, Monroe, GA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Privacy Policy]
Rules of Conduct
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Sign Up
A subscription service is required to post comments.