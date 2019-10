Loganville 42, Walnut Grove 0: Devils' Day

It was a make-or-break game for both teams with playoff implications on the line, but when the smoke cleared it was Loganville that emerged the victor over rival Walnut Grove in a 42-0 battle Friday night at Warrior Stadium in Walnut Grove.

Both teams entered the contest 0-5 overall, but Loganville notched one of two victories needed to clinch a playoff berth out of Region 8-AAAAA. With just six teams in the region, two region wins are all that’s needed to claim one of the four state playoff spots.