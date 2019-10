Johnson 24, Walnut Grove 22: Johnson squeaks by Warriors

In a game that will be remembered for stout defenses and missed opportunities, Johnson (4-3, 1-1 Region 8-AAAAA) defeated region foe Walnut Grove (0-7, 0-2 Region 8-AAAAA) 24-22 in the fourth overtime behind a floating pass from Jack Luttrell to Vashon Johnson along the far edge of the endzone on the decisive two-point conversion.

Johnson was down six points before its offense took the field. Luttrell kept the ball and ran around right end just inside the pylon for a 12-yard rushing touchdown to set-up the two-point conversion. On the previous drive, Walnut Grove running back Chad Walden ran for 16 yards before he split a gap between his center and right guard on 1st-and-goal from the four-yard line. The Warriors were required to go for a two-point try in the fourth overtime, but Walden’s run offtackle right was stuffed at the line of scrimmage.