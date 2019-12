All of the lights: All-County Football 2019

With the conclusion of football season and the crowning of the state’s eight champions, The Walton Tribune is announcing its 2019 All-County football team.

Many local teams took a step back in 2019 compared to the 2018 season. After a record-setting year in 2018 Monroe Area still reigned as county champion after defeating Walnut Grove and Loganville early in the season. Four out of six local teams made the play- offs in their respective classifications with Loganville Christian being the last team standing. The Lions advanced to the Georgia Independent School Association Elite Eight in LCA’s final season with the association before moving over to the Georgia High School Association for 2020.