Fowler: Stringer’s impact is still being felt

Two years ago, Walton County mourned the passing of former Loganville football coach and Athletic Director Tommy Stringer. I reshared the story of Coach Stringer’s passing Tuesday on our Walton Tribune Sports Facebook page because I felt some people needed to be reminded of how much of an impact Coach Stringer made on athletics in this county.

Coach Stringer was a fixture in the Loganville sports scene. There was never a sporting event I covered at Loganville where I didn’t see him. He was always at football games and always at baseball games, which were really the only two events I covered as a freelancer before I started full time here at The Tribune four years ago.