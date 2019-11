Cedar Shoals 59, Walnut Grove 0: Cedar Shoals lays wood to Warriors

WALNUT GROVE — The Cedar Shoals Jaguars took advantage of short fields and aggressive first down play calling to dispatch the Walnut Grove Warriors 59-0 in the final game of the regular high school football season.

Cedar Shoals (7-3 overall, 3-2 Region 8-AAAAA) won the coin toss but chose to defer the option to the second half. Preston Little fumbled the opening kickoff, recovered by Cedar Shoals at the 20-yard line. After two false start penalties, Jerdavian Colbert ran for 29 yards up the middle of the field before capping off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.