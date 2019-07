Softball: Grove loaded with speed

Talent is important when talking about a team’s chances at having a successful season, but couple talent with experience and the team’s chances at making a run at a state title get even better.

Walnut Grove has been one of the most successful softball programs in the county over the last decade, making it to Columbus for the past five seasons and playing for state titles in 2015 and 2016. This year head coach Steven Foster expects that trend to continue as he returns a solid group of starters heading in to his third season at the helm of the program.