Basketball: Devils demolish Monroe

MONROE — After an emotionally taxing loss last Friday night against Walnut Grove, Monroe Area wasn’t able to bounce back and fell to county rival Loganville last Saturday by a final of 67-48.

“We let one loss become two,” Hurricanes head coach Kevin Strickland said. “I don’t think our preparation was great going into this game. You’ve gotta tip your cap to Loganville because they’re far better than they were a few months ago. I think our kids and myself just didn’t prepare like we should because most of our focus this week was on Walnut Grove and Franklin County.”