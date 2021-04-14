COVINGTON, Ga. — A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Newton County last month.
The Newton County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Zion Shamar Brown of Covington on Monday. Brown is charged with four counts of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of certain crimes and one count of first-degree criminal property damage.
The shooting occurred on March 22 on Spring Lake Terrace in unincorporated Covington. At the time, sheriff’s investigators had asked for the public’s help to find a light-colored sedan used in the shooting on the western side of the county and offered a reward.
Brown was being held in the Newton County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.