MONROE, Ga. — Police have identified the men killed Saturday night in shooting incidents in Monroe.
Police Chief R.V. Watts said 21-year-old Tyreke Mardrell Strozier of Social Circle was shot on Gliding Lane, and 23-year-old Jevaun Campbell was found later in a car on East Church Street.
Officers were called to the home on Gliding Lane at about 10 p.m. to a report of a shooting. Strozier was taken to Piedmont Walton Hospital, where he later died.
While police were investigating the Gliding Lane shooting, they got a call of a car crash on East Church Street at the Jack Peters Grocery. Upon arriving on scene, officers found Campbell dead inside of the car with a gunshot wound.
Watts said police believe the case is a murder-suicide.
“However, it’s still under investigation and we will have to forensically check and verify rounds and shell casings that were recovered at both scenes to be completely sure,” he said.
