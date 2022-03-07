Jacob Link of Oxford started a GoFundMe page for his father, Shane Link, formerly of Social Circle.
Jacob Link said his father was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor.
Shane Link, who will celebrate his 50th birthday on March 21, was born and raised in Social Circle and moved to a home just outside Covington one year ago. The elder Link graduated from Social Circle High School in 1990, according to his son.
“He knows so many people in Social Circle,” Jacob Link said of his father.
Shane Link’s wife, Jessica, had posted on the GoFundMe page that her husband was scheduled to see a neurosurgeon and oncologist on March 1.
“He is still at home getting as much rest as possible,” Jessica Link wrote. “He is still having horrible headaches also. Please keep praying for him and our family. We would like to thank the ones who have graciously donated towards his medical bills, as he has no insurance. Much love to you all.”
Jacob Link said his father has survived other health crises over the years.
“About a decade ago he had kidney cancer,” Jacob Link said. “He had to have a kidney removed. That was a tough battle he had to go through.”
Link said his dad was outdoorsy until the illness made him dizzy and off-balance.
“When he gets the opportunity he likes to go fishing,” Link said.
To donate, go to https://
gofund.me/29302550.
