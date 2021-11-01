SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Maj. Bob Holley of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources has been tapped to join the command staff of the Law Enforcement Division.
Holley was promoted from captain and became the field operations manager effective Monday. He succeeds Lt. Col. Mike England, who recently was promoted.
Holley will be joining the command staff at DNR Law Enforcement Division headquarters in Social Circle.
“We are glad to have Maj. Holley at HQ and I believe his many years of experience in the field and as the director of the Game Warden Academy will be a great asset to the entire Law Enforcement Division,” Col. Thomas Barnard, the DNR law enforcement director, said.
“His success as a leader is proven and I’m looking forward to his contributions across the state.”
Holley is a 27-year veteran of Georgia law enforcement, serving the last 17 years with the DNR Law Enforcement Division.
He spent most of his career in southwest Georgia as a game warden, K-9 officer, corporal and sergeant in the Lake Seminole work unit before being promoted to captain, where his primary area of responsibility was supervising the DNR Law Enforcement Training Unit and serving as director of the Game Warden Academy at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth.
Holley is a veteran of the U.S. Army. He has a bachelor’s degree from Troy University and a master’s from Columbus State. He is a 2018 graduate of the Georgia Law Enforcement Command College.
Holley currently lives in Macon.
