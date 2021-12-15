MONROE, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to make the long-rumored Rivian automotive plant official Thursday.
Kemp’s office announced a “special economic development announcement,” coming at 4 p.m. Thursday at Liberty Plaza outside the state Capitol.
The announcement said Kemp would be joined by state Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson “and members of the public and private sector.”
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and other outlets have reported California-based Rivian has chosen Georgia for a manufacturing facility. The company would make heavy duty electric vehicles at a nearly 2,000-acre site that straddles Morgan and Walton counties near Stanton Springs.
Local economic developers and elected officials have maintained confidentiality. Five people who live near the rumored project site told the AJC the four-county Joint Development Authority approached them about buying their land.
That’s near the East Atlanta Megasite, which is off Interstate 20 between Social Circle and Rutledge.
Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton counties own the JDA, a two-decade venture that has brought Takeda Pharmaceuticals and Facebook to the area. Newton and Walton counties have the largest stake in the JDA, 37.5% each.
The Dallas Morning News reported that if Rivian indeed chose Georgia, it would be picking the Peach State over Texas and Arizona. The Fort Worth City Council approved a $440 million tax incentive package earlier this year in hopes of luring Rivian.
Although few Rivian vehicles are on the roads, that’s expected to change in a big way over the next few years. The company has a contract to produce 100,000 delivery vans for Amazon.com Inc., a major investor in Rivian, by 2024.
