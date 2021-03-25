MONROE, Ga. — North and middle Georgia will see a risk for severe weather Thursday night into Friday morning.
The National Weather Service said the greatest risk is in extreme northwest Georgia, but even Walton and surrounding counties have a marginal risk for tornadoes, damaging winds, heavy rain and isolated hail.
Numerous thunderstorms are expected across the region as a strong frontal system moves through the area. Several storms could become severe, especially across northwestern Georgia on Thursday night into Friday morning.
Primary threats include tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and hail.
In the Athens area including Walton County, expect mostly cloudy conditions Thursday with a chance of showers early, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs will be in the lower 80s with south winds of 10-15 mph. The chance of rain is 40%.
Thursday night, expect a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers will become likely with a chance of storms after midnight.
Lows will be in the lower 60s with southwest winds of 10-15 mph. The chance of rain is 60%.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs will be in the upper 70s with west winds of 10-15 ph. The chance of rain is 40%.
