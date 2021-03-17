MONROE, Ga. — Three new retailers have been announced for Monroe Pavilion as the developers announced the start of “vertical construction” at the shopping center.
The Joint Chiropractor and Planet Smoothie were announced Wednesday and Huey Magoo’s was confirmed. The chicken restaurant previously announced it would be located at the Pavilion with hopes to open late this year.
“We selected Monroe (and) Walton County because we felt there was a need in the market to provide high-quality retail brands and new restaurants fitting the area’s desirable demographics,” John Argo, the president of developer MAB American Management said.
“Construction is underway and we anticipate turning over spaces to our merchants beginning in the fourth quarter of this year for store buildout.”
Beau Young, the executive vice president of Retail Specialists, said the beginning of construction of walls is a big milestone.
“Any time buildings begin going vertical, it is exciting for everyone involved,” Beau Young, the executive vice president of Retail Specialists, said.
“We have been very fortunate that leasing is ahead of schedule, which is indicative of a healthy market with strong retailers taking advantage of this great regional location.”
The 350,000-square-foot development will be built on 100 acres just north of U.S. 78, between Charlotte Rowell Boulevard and North Broad Street.
Publix is the anchor of the first phase and the developers previously announced Ross Dress for Less, Ulta Beauty Supply, Marshalls, Rack Room Shoes, Five Below, Petsense and Planet Fitness.
Argo visited with the Monroe City Council last week and said the developers hope to play host to a “midway ceremony” at some point in late April or early May, giving city officials a chance to get to know representatives of some of the retailers who’ll be part of Monroe Pavilion.
“You’ll hear from them about why they’re so excited about Monroe,” he said.
The traffic problem is not being addressed by the county & state.while all these strip malls are being constructed. Look at Loganville, Conyers, Covington & the sprawl. It's important to maintain green areas while allowing limited access to highways such as 78 else we will face same situation as in snelville & Loganville.
We cannot keep building these strip malls, we need to start investing in walkable communities, or else we'll just end up with another empty parking lot in the next 10 years.
