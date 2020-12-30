What began as a promising 2020 sports year in Walton County came to an abrupt halt just three months in as a worldwide pandemic forced the cancelation of seasons and shortened the careers of prep athletes. Nonetheless, there were many memorable moments, including championships, notable victories, and coaching changes. Following, in no particular order, is The Walton Tribune’s list of the Top 10 sports stories for 2020.
COVID shutdown.
Much like the JFK assassination or 9/11, most will remember where they were and what they were doing in mid-March when the realization hit that our lives were in for a drastic change. When March Madness, the NCAA’s beloved basketball tournament was cancelled, local players, coaches, and fans knew it was only a matter of time before their programs were shutdown. The final local spring sports contest, a baseball game between Loganville and Oconee County, was held on March 16. On April 2, the Georgia High School Association announced the cessation of the fledgling springs sports seasons.
We’re back.
After months of inactivity and speculation, on a warm late summer Friday night, high school reports defied the pandemic and made a triumphant, if muted, return. In front of limited, socially distanced crowds, football season kicked off in Walton County and around the state. Loganville edged out archrival Monroe Area in overtime, George Walton trounced Social Circle, and LCA earned its first victory as a member of the Georgia High School Association. But the biggest victory came in just getting the 2020 season underway, despite starting two weeks later than originally planned.
Lions roar.
Entering its first football season as a member of the Georgia High School Association, Loganville Christian Academy was expected to struggle mightily, possibly even go winless. But the Lions crushed those expectations right away, defeating Providence Academy 20-16 in their season opener. Six weeks later, they added another win by knocking off former Georgia Independent School Association rival Bethlehem Christian 34-7.
Drought buster.
It took 11 years and five coaches, but the Social Circle football team finally made it back to the state playoffs. Despite losing their first three region games, the Redskins rallied to win their final two, which was enough to earn the fourth seed out of Region 8-A Public. They lost in the first round to Region 5-A champ Macon County, but that hardly overshadowed the thrill and relief of playing past the regular season. The postseason bid culminated a solid first season under new head coach Rob Patton.
Coaching carousel.
Even before COVID-19 turned the prep sports world upside down, area football coaching ranks were already in a state of flux. But the time the dust settled, half of our local GHSA-affiliated programs had new head coaches. Loganville alum Brad Smith returned to his alma mater and replaced Mike Humphreys, and Rob Patton took over for Chad Estes at Social Circle. But the most topsy-turvy story was Loganville Christian, which parted ways with Patrick Steward after a single season. They hired Adam Miller as his replacement, but he decided to return to Shiloh six seeks later. Eventually, the Lions landed on Tim Wellmaker.
Three into eight.
Three area teams made the Elite Eight of their respective state softball tournaments: Loganville and Walnut Grove in Class AAAAA and George Walton in Class A. Social Circle returned to the playoffs, but only made it as far as the round of 16. The Lady Bulldogs had lost just one games before being swept by region rival Prince Avenue in the quarterfinals. Loganville lost two of three games to Whitewater while Walnut Grove dropped back-to-back contests against Starr’s Mill.
Landmark victories.
A pair of local girls basketball coaches reached win milestones during the season. Loganville’s John Zorn achieved 200 career victories in a rout of Johnson of Gainesville, all with the Lady Devils, after which he received a framed collage of his coaching highlights followed by a chilly celebration in the locker room when his players doused him with an ice-filled cooler. A few weeks later, George Walton’s Lori Hines earned her 100th victory, most during her 12 seasons with the Lady Bulldogs. Loganville went on to make the state playoffs while GWA missed the postseason for the first time in eight years.
Off-field injury.
Two days after playing one of the best games of his career in a win over East Jackson, Monroe Area football player Davious Branch was seriously injured in a car crash. The senior defensive back lost control of his car and struck a tree. He had to be removed using the jaws of life and evacuated by helicopter to a trauma center. After being in a medically induced coma for weeks, he’s conscious and responsive and appears to be on the road to recovery.
Bulldogs grapple way to top.
In 2014, the George Walton Academy wrestling program was floundering with just five members on the team. But six years later, the Bulldog grapplers rebounded in a big way with two wrestlers bringing home the schools first GHSA individual state titles in February. Seniors Chris Sperin (145) and Patrick Morris (170) finished first in their respective weight classes at the traditional tournament. Michael Dagenhart placed fifth at 152 pounds to help the Bulldogs finish sixth as a team.
Devil of a career.
Loganville’s Sheldon Arnold capped off a brilliant high school career in 2020. In January he was named Class AAAAA first team all-state in football, finishing the 2019 season with 397 yards receiving and three TDs on defense and 72 tackles on defense. A few months later, he was named first-team all-region in basketball after leading the county in scoring with 18.4 points a game, including scoring his 1000th career point. In the end, football won out as he signed a scholarship with East Tennessee State.
