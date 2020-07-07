Social Circle High School will have a graduation ceremony after all.
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city school system had elected to hold a car parade on the date of its intended graduation exercises in May. Students collected their diplomas afterward and it seemed the Class of 2020 would call it quits with that.
But a general outcry for a formal commencement event saw the high school poll its student body on whether to hold an in-person event after all and the yeas had it.
Social Circle High School will hold graduation exercises at 8 p.m. July 24 in the school’s athletic complex, with some alterations to the proceedings due to coronavirus.
In order to meet the social distancing requirements, each graduate will receive 10 tickets to graduation. Every other row of the stadium will be blocked off and each family will have a block of 10 seats that will be separated by empty seats to allow for space between each group.
The Walton County School District held in-person graduation ceremonies last month for all three of its high schools, while private schools George Walton Academy and Loganville Christian Academy are both holding ceremonies this month.
Tim Armstrong, principal of SCHS, said he was grateful for the patience of the students and families as the staff and officials of the school determined the best path forward for the ceremony.
“I'm excited to see our students again and watch them walk across the stage,” Armstrong said. “We sincerely appreciate the patience and flexibility that our students and families have demonstrated as we carefully make decisions allowing us to safely participate in this important tradition.”
