MONROE, Ga. — Walton and surrounding counties will be under a flash flood watch in effect from Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night.
The watch covers metro Atlanta and north and middle Georgia.
Rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are expected through late Wednesday night. Widespread rainfall totals of 3-5 inches are forecast across the watch area. Locally higher amounts will be possible, especially across the higher terrain of northeast Georgia.
There is potential for localized flash flooding and quick rises on rivers and creeks, given the wet ground and normal to above-normal stream flows across the watch area.
[10/4 Update] 3-6" of rainfall are forecast along and north of the I-85 corridor where periods of locally heavy rainfall will lead to flash flooding concerns through Thursday. A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect starting Tuesday morning through early Thursday morning. #gawx pic.twitter.com/I7PEfb6XaR— NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) October 4, 2021
The forecast for the Athens area including Walton County on Tuesday calls for showers with a chance of thunderstorms, with locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning.
Highs will be in the lower 70s with east winds 5-10 mph. The chance of rain is 90%.
Tuesday night, expect showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows will be in the mid-60s with the chance of rain 80%.
