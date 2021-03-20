Oconee County sheriff’s investigators continued looking for the suspect in a fatal shooting of a store clerk.
In a Facebook post Saturday night, the Sheriff’s Office posted photos from surveillance videos that show the suspect in the early morning shooting Friday at a RaceTrac store on Macon Highway at Hog Mountain Road, just outside Watkinsville.
A customer found the store’s clerk, 23-year-old Elijah James Wood, injured from a gunshot wound at about 1:40 a.m. and called for help. Medical personnel that responded were unable to revive him.
The suspect is wearing all black clothing, including a black mask. Investigators said the suspect was carrying a handgun.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 706-769-3945.
