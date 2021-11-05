LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Bill Jones, a former mayor and city manager of Loganville, has died.
Robbie Schwartz, project development director for the city, confirmed Jones’ death Friday morning.
Jones served as the city manager for 15 years, retiring in 2017.
“The employees and officials with the city of Loganville mourn the unexpected passing of former mayor and longtime city manager Bill Jones,” Schwartz said. “We ask that everyone join us in offering prayers and support to his family. We do not have any additional information available at this time.”
Jones was on the City Council from 1996-98 and mayor from 1998-2000. He was hired as the city manager in February 2002.
