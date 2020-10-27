MONROE, Ga. — More than one-third of active voters in Walton County have cast their ballots with a week to go before Election Day.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s top elections official, said Tuesday that 37% of active voters have gotten their votes in for the Nov. 3 general election.
“The record turnout is a testament to the hard work our state and local elections officials are putting in to uphold election access for Georgia voters,” Raffensperger said in a statement.
“We are setting records every hours. Adjusting to a new voting system or turning on a dime to accommodate a surge in absentee-by-mail voting would be enough of a challenge (for) even the most seasoned elections officials. Doing so with the added complications of COVID-19 has made this effort truly herculean.”
The secretary of state’s office said 25,883 of the 70,033 registered voters in Walton County had voted early, a turnout that tracks with increased voter participation in other parts of the state.
Of the early votes, nearly 8,000 have been absentee ballots sent back by mail, and more than 200 have been returned to the county Board of Elections at secure drop boxes at Meridian Park in Loganville, or at the board’s office in Monroe.
However, the vast majority has been through in-person early voting — more than 17,900 ballots with still three-plus days to go.
This is the first time Walton County has had two locations for in-person early voting, at Meridian Park and at Nowell Recreation Center in downtown Monroe.
Voting continues at both locations at 8 a.m. each day through Friday, and continuing until 4:30 p.m. in Loganville and until 6 p.m. in Monroe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.