Gov. Brian Kemp has said public schools in Georgia will remain closed for the remainder of the school year due to the coronavirus outbreak.
In a news conference Wednesday, Kemp said the worsening outbreak forced his hand.
Students last attended class in the Walton County and Social Circle districts on March 13, when Kemp issued his first temporary order. He later extended it into April.
Governor Kemp announced his decision that schools will remain closed for the remainder of the school year. We will update SC families ASAP about the ways we will continue to take care of our students. Together, we will get thru this. @SCCSchools @DrRHooker @LAllisonUGA— Carrie Booher (@CarrieCBooher) April 1, 2020
Georgia had 4,638 cases of COVID-19 as of noon Wednesday with 139 deaths.