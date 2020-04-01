Gov. Brian P. Kemp

Gov. Brian Kemp has said public schools in Georgia will remain closed for the remainder of the school year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a news conference Wednesday, Kemp said the worsening outbreak forced his hand.

Students last attended class in the Walton County and Social Circle districts on March 13, when Kemp issued his first temporary order. He later extended it into April.

Georgia had 4,638 cases of COVID-19 as of noon Wednesday with 139 deaths.

