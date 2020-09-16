To commemorate the signing of the Constitution of the United States of America by delegates to the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia on Sept. 17, 1787, Congress has designated Sept. 17 of each year as Constitution Day and Sept. 17-23 of each year as Constitution Week.
These official dates were established in 1956 in a congressional resolution signed by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, marks the 233rd anniversary of the signing of the Constitution.
The purpose of this observance is to promote public awareness and a greater knowledge of the Constitution and its significance in our nation’s history. The purpose, as well, is to emphasize our responsibility for protecting and preserving this great document for future generations of Americans.
The Constitution of the United States is often noted as a “marvel of brevity and clarity.”
According to the Daughters of the American Revolution Constitution Minutes: “Of the written constitutions, the U.S. Constitution has endured longer than any other constitution in the world and has been used by many other countries as a model for drafting their constitutions.”
In recognition and honor of Constitution Week, Monroe Mayor John Howard, has signed a proclamation for the citizens of the city of Monroe to official observe Constitution Week, Sept. 17-23, 2020.
A banner commemorating Constitution Week will also be displayed on the courthouse lawn in downtown Monroe.
The Matthew Talbot Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, Monroe, participates in various other community activities and encourages our citizens to use this opportunity to gain a greater knowledge and understanding of our Constitution.
For this purpose, free “pocket-sized” Constitution booklets will be available at Sanders Consign and Design at 124 W. Spring St. in Monroe during Constitution Week and at the Monroe Visitor Center and Historical Museum throughout the year.
Constitution booklets are made available through the office of Rep. Jody Hice, Walton County’s congressman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.