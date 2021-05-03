MONROE, Ga. — Walton County will be under a tornado watch until 4 p.m. Monday.
The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center issued a watch covering 51 north and middle Georgia counties.
At 10:22 a.m., a tornado warning was issued for Douglas and Fulton counties including Atlanta. Police and the weather service confirmed a tornado on the ground in Fulton County.
In the Athens area including Walton County, expect showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds will be 10-15 mph. The chance of rain is 60%.
Monday night will see mostly cloudy conditions with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows will be in the mid-60s with southwest winds of 5-10 mph. The chance of rain is 40%.
Tuesday, there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, becoming more likely in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 80s with southwest winds of 10-15 mph. The chance of rain is 80%
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.