MONROE, Ga. — Walton County has certified results from the Jan. 5 runoffs.
Those results show incumbent Republican senators carried the county by big margins.
Counties had until 5 p.m. Friday to certify their results from the runoff. That is required before the Georgia secretary of state can certify the overall results.
The results then would go to Gov. Brian Kemp, who must sign off on the results and transmit them through a representative to the secretary of the Senate. That’s required before Sens.-elect Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock may take office.
Although results from all 159 counties had not been certified by Thursday night, complete and unofficial results show Ossoff and Warnock defeated Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, respectively, in the runoffs.
The results mean Georgia will have two Democratic senators for the first time in nearly two decades.
But Walton County was an outlier from the statewide results.
Perdue, who was looking for a second term, got 33,908 votes (74.54%) in the runoff locally to Ossoff’s 11,583 votes (25.46%).
In a special election to fill out the last two years of the term of former Sen. Johnny Isakson, Loeffler got 33,767 votes (74.24%) in Walton County to 11,719 (25.76%) for Warnock.
Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Loeffler in late 2019 when Isakson retired. State law allowed the governor to make the appointment but required a special vote at the next election. Warnock will have to stand for a full term in 2022.
One Republican had a good day on Jan. 5. Lauren “Bubba” McDonald won reelection to the Public Service Commission. In Walton County, he got 33,999 votes (75.38%) to Democratic challenger Daniel Blackman’s 11,103 (24.62%).
Perdue left the Senate Jan. 3 at the end of his term. Loeffler will remain in office until Warnock’s election is certified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.