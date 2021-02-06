Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling Saturday night into Sunday morning on roads in northeast metro Atlanta and into north Georgia.
At about 7:50 p.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service said slick spots had been reported on some roads in Barrow, Forsyth, Gwinnett, Jackson and Hall counties.
Temperatures only reached 49 at the Cy Nunnally Memorial Airport in Monroe on Saturday, and a light rain has been falling most of the afternoon. But shortly before 7 p.m., a mix of light snow, fog and mist was reported at the Gainesville airport with temperatures just above freezing.
A winter storm warning is in effect for four northeast Georgia counties and includes the cities of Cleveland and Dahlonega. Snow accumulations of 1-3 inches are possible, especially at elevations above 2,000 feet.
A Winter Storm Warning & Winter Weather Advisory are in effect for the N. GA mountains tonight into Sun AM. Snow totals of 1-3" (locally higher) are possible, mainly above 2000 ft along with a light ice glaze. Use caution if you must travel in these areas.
A winter weather advisory is in place for four north central Georgia counties.
Closer to home, temperatures in Walton County are expected to stay just above the freezing mark overnight and the chance of rain is 90%.
Wind gusts of up to 15 mph are expected.
A 30% chance of rain, mainly before 7 a.m., is in the forecast for Sunday morning. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny with a high near 53.
Lows should dip into the low 30s Sunday night but temperatures should rebound into the mid-50s Monday.
