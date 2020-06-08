MONROE, Ga. — Walton County has topped the mark of 300 cases of COVID-19.
The county surpassed the milestone Monday, according to the daily report by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
In all, Walton County has recorded 303 residents with the illness caused by the coronavirus outbreak. There have been 16 deaths, and 51 people have been hospitalized.
The number of new cases at one of the county’s worst spots for the illness, Park Place Nursing and Rehab in Monroe, seems to have slowed. No new cases were added over the weekend.
Park Place had recorded 89 total cases as of Monday, with 21 resident deaths — a gain of two since Friday — and three recoveries.
The nursing home has had 33 staff members diagnosed.
