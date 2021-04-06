SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Investigators found two fires in the old cotton mill that burned Sunday.
Acting Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King confirmed Tuesday the old Social Circle Cotton Mills building fire was intentionally set. Social Circle fire Chief Ken Zaydel said he’d thought the fire was set intentionally, and a walk-through of the site Monday confirmed it.
King’s office said the building was built in 1940, and about 17,300 square feet of the main structure remained after a fire in the 1990s.
Social Circle Cotton Mill, later known as Cannon Mill, operated until 1983.
“Upon the Fire Department’s arrival, the second floor of the main structure was fully engulfed in flames,” King said. “A second fire was found near the old maintenance room on the left rear side of the building.
“Working with the Social Circle Fire Department, we have ruled this fire to be incendiary in nature.”
Anyone with information may call the state Fire Investigators Unit at 800-282-5804. The anonymous hot line is manned around the clock.
