Cities around Walton County have taken various precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
City offices in Monroe are closed as of Monday. This is includes City Hall, public works, the Police Department, the fire department and the water plant. City staff will continue working, but doing business with the city will be different.
The drive-thru at City Hall will be open to drop off paperwork and make payments. Payments can also be made online or by calling 1-833-441-1751.
Municipal Court cases have been continued or postponed to April 13.
In Social Circle, the front windows are closed to the public.
Payments can be paid through the drop box or the drive-thru window. The Welcome Center is closed. The Social Circle Transit System will continue operating, but with restrictions on how many people can get on the bus at a time.
Many cases in Municipal Court have been rescheduled for April and May. Call 770-464-6904 with any questions.
City Hall is still open in Loganville, but some Municipal Court cases have been rescheduled. Defendants can verify their court date and time online at www.
loganvillepay.com or by phone at 770-466-8087.
All four of Walton County’s libraries, in Monroe, Loganville, Walnut Grove and Social Circle, all closed indefinitely on Sunday. Patrons are can still access the online libraries anytime, and can use free library Wi-Fi in all library parking lots. The password is “library.”