After an exhausting campaign season, the finish line is in sight.
Unless, of course, it takes a few days to count the votes.
And, forgetting the fact Georgia is likely to have at least one runoff for a U.S. Senate seat.
Election Day is Tuesday, capping off a nearly monthlong voting period in Georgia. It will be exactly nine months since the Iowa caucuses, back when there had still be no known deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S.
In fact, the novel coronavirus didn’t even have that name.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at 21 locations across Walton County.
Topping the ballot is the race for president, with Republican Donald Trump, 74, seeking a second term.
Opposing him is Democrat Joe Biden, 78, who was vice president under Barack Obama from 2009-17. Biden won the Georgia primary, but it was delayed because of the pandemic and by the time Peach State voters had their say, the former Delaware senator had the nomination sealed.
Trump carried Georgia in 2016 with about 51% of the vote against Democratic and Libertarian challengers. He won by 215,380 votes out of more than 4 million cast in the state, and was unopposed in the 2020 GOP primary.
As of noon Friday, more than 3.7 million people had taken part in early voting for this year’s election. More than half of the eligible active voters in Walton County cast a ballot even before polls closed Friday, according to a news relesae from Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office.
There are 70,065 registered voters in the county.
Georgia has not gone for a Democrat since Bill Clinton carried the state in winning his first term in 1992. Since then, Republicans are 6-for-6.
Both Biden and Trump have campaigned in Georgia recently and Biden has opened a slight lead less than a week before Election Day, according to a new poll.
The statewide survey of 504 registered Georgia voters conducted by New Jersey’s Monmouth University Polling Institute Oct. 23 through Tuesday found Biden’s support at 50% and Trump’s at 45%.
The poll’s margin of error is plus-or-minus 4.4%.
More than half (58%) of the voters surveyed said they had already cast their ballots. Among that group, Biden enjoyed a huge lead, 55% to 43%. Trump held a 48% to 44% advantage among those who had yet to vote.
“Trump is likely to win the Election Day vote. The question is by how much,” Patrick Murray, the polling institute’s director, said. “The Democratic voters left on the table at this point tend to be less engaged and thus harder to turn out. So, it is still possible for Trump to make up his deficit in the early vote.”
Georgia’s 16 electoral votes hang in the balance and so does power in the Senate.
In a rarity, both Senate seats are on the ballot Tuesday.
Incumbent David Perdue, a Republican from Warner Robins, is running for a second term. He faces a challenge from Democrat Jon Ossoff of Atlanta, who gained national attention for a close bid in a special election for a House seat three years ago. Libertarian Shane Hazel is also in the race.
Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Atlanta Republican Kelly Loeffler to the Senate when Johnny Isakson retired in the midst of his third term for health reasons. The state was required to have an election for the final two years of the term, with Loeffler drawing 20 GOP, Democratic, Libertarian, independent and write-in challengers.
The Rev. Raphael Warnock, Democrat of Atlanta, is leading polls with Loeffler and Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., likely battling it out for the second spot in a Jan. 5 runoff.
A runoff will be required if no one gets 50% of the vote plus one.
The leading local race of interest is for district attorney of the Alcovy Judicial Circuit. Voters in Newton and Walton counties will select between Democrat Destiny Bryant of Covington and Republican Randy McGinley of Bold Springs to succeed Layla Zon, whom Kemp appointed as a judge in June.
McGinley, who was Zon’s chief assistant, has served as the interim district attorney since June. Bryant was a prosecutor in the Newton County district attorney’s office but resigned this summer to focus on her campaign.
Bryant would become the first Black district attorney if elected, while McGinley would be the first Walton resident to lead the office in 30 years.
There are two city council races on local ballots.
In Monroe, Tyler Gregory and former Councilman Spencer Lynn Seay are running to fill the term of the late Vice Mayor Wayne Adcock, who died earlier this year.
In Good Hope, there’s just one contested race for council. Frank J. Palombo and John T. Robison Jr. face off in Post 4.
Walton County voters will select their representative in Congress, with incumbent Jody Hice, a Republican from Greensboro, seeking a fourth term. In a rematch from 2018, he faces nurse Tabitha Johnson-Green, a Democrat from Sandersville.
Also on the ballot are three of the four members of the Walton County delegation to the Georgia General Assembly, including both state senators.
Sen. Burt Jones, R-Jackson, is running against challenger Veronica Brinson, a Democrat from Macon, in a district that encompasses Jersey, Social Circle and Walnut Grove. Sen. Bill Cowsert, R-Athens, faces a challenge from Athens Democrat Zachary Perry as well.
Rep. Bruce Williamson, who’s served in the House since 2011, faces a Democratic challenger for the first time in Debbie Reed.
There are two contested seats on the Board of Commissioners.
In District 3, Mark C. Banks, a Republican from Loganville, is running for reelection against Democratic challenger Fiera Hill. And in a rematch from 2016, Kirklyn L. Dixon, a Republican from Monroe, seeks reelection against Democratic challenger Lidia Garrett.
All voters in the county will weigh in on a 1% sales tax for transportation projects. The Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or T-SPLOST, would expire after five years or after $60 million is raised.
